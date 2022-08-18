The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.67.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on REAL shares. Cowen lowered RealReal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on RealReal from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wedbush decreased their target price on RealReal from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of RealReal in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on RealReal in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at RealReal

In related news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 14,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $38,725.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 696,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,396. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other RealReal news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 16,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $51,622.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,611,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,992,169.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 14,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $38,725.50. Following the sale, the president now owns 696,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,995 shares of company stock valued at $202,532 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RealReal

RealReal Price Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in RealReal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal in the second quarter worth about $1,727,000. Springhouse Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal in the second quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of RealReal by 96.0% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 295,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 144,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

REAL opened at $3.16 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average of $5.19. RealReal has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $17.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The stock has a market cap of $301.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.30.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 11,650.13% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The company had revenue of $154.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. RealReal’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RealReal will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

RealReal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Stories

