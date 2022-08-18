The Sandbox Trading Down 15.1% Over Last 7 Days (SAND)

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 18th. The Sandbox has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and $359.32 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Sandbox coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.11 or 0.00004881 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.63 or 0.00604030 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005212 BTC.

WingRiders Governance Token (WRT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000336 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.16 or 0.00171854 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox (SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,427,520,110 coins. The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game. The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

