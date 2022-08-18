The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Position Decreased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,610,126 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 44,458 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $220,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 29.1% during the first quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 32,248 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 19.8% in the first quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 7,545 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.2% during the first quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,285 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,326,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 30.1% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 98,659 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,476,000 after acquiring an additional 22,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS stock opened at $122.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.33. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $187.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.89 billion, a PE ratio of 71.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.48.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

