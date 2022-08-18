Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.07-$1.19 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $380.00 million-$405.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $364.19 million.

Thermon Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:THR traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,952. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.03 million, a PE ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.50 and a 200 day moving average of $16.11. Thermon Group has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $20.35.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Thermon Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $102.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Thermon Group will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Thermon Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thermon Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

In related news, CEO Bruce Thames acquired 3,150 shares of Thermon Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.49 per share, for a total transaction of $48,793.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,241,545.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Thermon Group news, CEO Bruce Thames purchased 3,150 shares of Thermon Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.49 per share, for a total transaction of $48,793.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,267 shares in the company, valued at $3,241,545.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Nesser III purchased 3,637 shares of Thermon Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $56,555.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,500 shares in the company, valued at $723,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 11,867 shares of company stock worth $186,906 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thermon Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THR. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Thermon Group by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thermon Group by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,427 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,445,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,417,000 after acquiring an additional 30,190 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermon Group during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, tubing bundles, and system accessories, as well as strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and gas heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.

