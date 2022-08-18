Third Point Investors (LON:TPOU) Trading Down 0.5%

Third Point Investors Limited (LON:TPOU – Get Rating) was down 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 21.90 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 22 ($0.27). Approximately 1,320 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 22,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.10 ($0.27).

Third Point Investors Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.11, a quick ratio of 8.70 and a current ratio of 8.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 22.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 23.58. The company has a market cap of £10.37 million and a P/E ratio of 3.93.

Third Point Investors Company Profile

Third Point Offshore Investors Limited is a close ended feeder fund launched and managed by Third Point LLC. The fund invests its entire corpus in Third Point Offshore Fund Ltd. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 TR USD. The fund was formed on July 20, 2007 and is domiciled in Guernsey, Channel Islands.

