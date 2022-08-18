Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) PT Lowered to $17.50

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $17.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Thoughtworks to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.04.

Thoughtworks Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of TWKS opened at $13.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58. Thoughtworks has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $34.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $332.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.09 million. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 12.27% and a negative return on equity of 17.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Thoughtworks will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Thoughtworks news, insider Angela Ferguson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $57,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 148,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,138,103.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Thoughtworks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Thoughtworks by 548.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Thoughtworks in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Thoughtworks during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Thoughtworks during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thoughtworks Company Profile

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

