Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.10-$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $327.00 million-$329.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $356.80 million. Thoughtworks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.47-$0.50 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ TWKS traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.22. 618,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,996. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.11. Thoughtworks has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $34.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.36.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 16.86% and a negative net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $332.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.09 million. Thoughtworks’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thoughtworks will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on TWKS. Citigroup reduced their target price on Thoughtworks from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Thoughtworks from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Thoughtworks from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Thoughtworks from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Thoughtworks from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.04.

In other news, insider Angela Ferguson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $29,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,168.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thoughtworks during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Thoughtworks during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Thoughtworks by 12,615.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,317 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Thoughtworks by 52.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Thoughtworks during the second quarter worth approximately $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

