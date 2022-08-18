ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Issues Earnings Results

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $76.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.04 million. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 39.75% and a negative net margin of 28.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS.

Shares of TDUP opened at $3.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $323.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.53. ThredUp has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $23.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average of $5.52.

In other news, Director Ian Friedman sold 15,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $62,167.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,421 shares in the company, valued at $198,178.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ian Friedman sold 15,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $62,167.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,178.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 18,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $73,567.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,524.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,323 shares of company stock worth $250,852. Insiders own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDUP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ThredUp by 109.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 19,786 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 160.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 76,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ThredUp by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 14,834 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ThredUp by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 885,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,818,000 after acquiring an additional 61,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ThredUp by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,471,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,434,000 after acquiring an additional 14,775 shares during the last quarter. 65.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDUP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on ThredUp from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on ThredUp from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James started coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $9.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of ThredUp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ThredUp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

