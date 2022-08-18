Throne (THN) Achieves Market Cap of $1.67 Million

Throne (THN) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Throne coin can currently be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Throne has a total market capitalization of $1.67 million and approximately $765,789.00 worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Throne has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004392 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001587 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002188 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $168.65 or 0.00740688 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Throne
Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 390,752,313 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT.
Buying and Selling Throne
