Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) Price Target Cut to C$1.60

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.75 to C$1.60 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

TWMIF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.25 to C$2.10 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Get Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure alerts:

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Stock Down 1.5 %

TWMIF stock opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.04. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $1.35.

About Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.