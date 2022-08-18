Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Price Target Cut to C$1.75 by Analysts at CIBC

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$2.05 to C$1.75 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. CSFB lowered their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Standpoint Research increased their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.00 to C$2.15 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.25 to C$2.10 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$1.60 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$1.88.

Get Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure alerts:

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of TWM opened at C$1.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.33. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a twelve month low of C$1.15 and a twelve month high of C$1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$406.78 million and a P/E ratio of 4.58.

About Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.