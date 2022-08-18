Toko Token (TKO) One Day Volume Tops $3.93 Million

Toko Token (TKO) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 18th. One Toko Token coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00001281 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Toko Token has a total market cap of $32.69 million and $3.93 million worth of Toko Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Toko Token has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004254 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001610 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002294 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.90 or 0.00718429 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Toko Token Profile
Toko Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,500,000 coins. Toko Token’s official Twitter account is @tkobytokocrypto.
Toko Token Coin Trading
