TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on TopBuild from $225.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on TopBuild from $209.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered TopBuild from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TopBuild has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $262.38.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $202.06 on Wednesday. TopBuild has a twelve month low of $150.71 and a twelve month high of $284.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TopBuild

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.71. TopBuild had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that TopBuild will post 15.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 7.7% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 2,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the second quarter valued at $407,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 462.1% in the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 1,204,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,412,000 after purchasing an additional 990,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 243.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,429,000 after purchasing an additional 27,273 shares in the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TopBuild Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.