Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Director Sells C$10,513.00 in Stock

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) Director Scott Medhurst sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$105.13, for a total value of C$10,513.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 193,429 shares in the company, valued at C$20,335,190.77.

Scott Medhurst also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 8th, Scott Medhurst sold 100 shares of Toromont Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.88, for a total value of C$10,488.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Scott Medhurst sold 1,000 shares of Toromont Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$105.20, for a total value of C$105,200.00.

On Friday, June 10th, Scott Medhurst sold 100 shares of Toromont Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$105.81, for a total transaction of C$10,581.00.

Toromont Industries Stock Down 0.6 %

TIH opened at C$106.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$103.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$110.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.73 billion and a PE ratio of 23.84. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$93.25 and a 1-year high of C$124.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.09.

Toromont Industries Announces Dividend

Toromont Industries ( TSE:TIH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.22 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.18 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Toromont Industries Ltd. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is 33.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TIH shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. TD Securities increased their target price on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. National Bank Financial cut Toromont Industries from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. CIBC decreased their target price on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toromont Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$120.44.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Featured Stories

