Tractor Supply Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.92 (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.92 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th.

Tractor Supply has increased its dividend by an average of 20.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Tractor Supply has a payout ratio of 35.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Tractor Supply to earn $10.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.5%.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $204.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.13. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $166.49 and a 12-month high of $241.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Gordon Haskett cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $253.00 price target on Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tractor Supply

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.6% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 14.5% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 82.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

