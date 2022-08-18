Traders Purchase Large Volume of BJ’s Wholesale Club Call Options (NYSE:BJ)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 11,315 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 352% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,504 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on BJ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 9,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $564,275.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,611,015.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $998,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,231,688.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 9,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $564,275.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,326 shares in the company, valued at $7,611,015.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,639 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,849. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,634,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,047,000 after acquiring an additional 703,502 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,445,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,581,000 after buying an additional 147,014 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 25.9% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,766,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,702,000 after buying an additional 774,423 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 21.3% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,428,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,788,000 after buying an additional 603,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,589,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,092,000 after buying an additional 87,438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BJ stock traded up $6.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.39. The stock had a trading volume of 171,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,096. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a twelve month low of $51.45 and a twelve month high of $74.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.11 and its 200 day moving average is $64.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.46.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 77.13% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

