Tranchess (CHESS) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3.21 Million

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Tranchess coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00001443 BTC on exchanges. Tranchess has a market cap of $27.75 million and approximately $3.21 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tranchess has traded down 15.5% against the dollar.

About Tranchess

Tranchess (CHESS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,546,919 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tranchess Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranchess should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tranchess using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

