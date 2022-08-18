Trek Financial LLC Buys New Shares in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,891 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $71,692.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $44.31 on Thursday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $34.34 and a twelve month high of $56.19. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.47 and a 200 day moving average of $42.69.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

