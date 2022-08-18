Trek Financial LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Trek Financial LLC lowered its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 950 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 72,558 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $37,003,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 12,657 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,455,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 174.3% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 768 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.8% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.2% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 666,981 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $340,140,000 after purchasing an additional 67,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UNH opened at $545.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $513.84 and a 200 day moving average of $503.83. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $383.12 and a 52-week high of $553.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $509.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.76.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.70 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $585.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III purchased 89 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $504.32 per share, with a total value of $44,884.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,678,138.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III purchased 89 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $504.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,884.48. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at $5,678,138.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,043,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,144 shares of company stock worth $66,839,030. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Further Reading

