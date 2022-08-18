Trek Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,147,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,041,000 after purchasing an additional 262,180 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 336.6% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 134,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,011,000 after acquiring an additional 103,388 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 711.7% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 105,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,402,000 after acquiring an additional 92,195 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,414,000 after buying an additional 65,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the 1st quarter worth about $8,947,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHH. UBS Group lowered Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.30.

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHH opened at $121.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a one year low of $108.70 and a one year high of $157.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.33.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.04). Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 92.23% and a net margin of 28.72%. The business had revenue of $367.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Choice Hotels International’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Choice Hotels International Profile

(Get Rating)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.