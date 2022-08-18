Trek Financial LLC Sells 6,778 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Trek Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,778 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 917,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,449,000 after buying an additional 13,559 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 277,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,288,000 after acquiring an additional 37,919 shares during the period. SVB Investment Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 140.2% in the first quarter. SVB Investment Services Inc. now owns 90,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after acquiring an additional 52,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 59,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 7,135 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $62.14 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.92.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.