Trex (NYSE:TREX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Trex from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Trex from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Trex from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Trex from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Trex from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.53.

Trex Stock Performance

NYSE:TREX opened at $53.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.98 and a 200-day moving average of $66.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.48. Trex has a 52 week low of $49.31 and a 52 week high of $140.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Trex had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $386.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trex will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Trex by 178.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Trex in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trex by 30.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

