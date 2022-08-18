Tribe (TRIBE) Market Cap Tops $66.22 Million

Tribe (TRIBE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. Over the last seven days, Tribe has traded down 9% against the dollar. Tribe has a total market capitalization of $66.22 million and approximately $3.03 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tribe coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000621 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tribe alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,515.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004253 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003839 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004253 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004305 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002174 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00129446 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00034878 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00069900 BTC.

About Tribe

TRIBE is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol.

Tribe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tribe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tribe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tribe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tribe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.