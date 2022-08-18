TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.60.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on TriCo Bancshares to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Stephens upgraded TriCo Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriCo Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $827,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 199.1% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 20,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 13,925 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $635,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 175,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of TriCo Bancshares stock opened at $49.15 on Thursday. TriCo Bancshares has a one year low of $37.41 and a one year high of $49.89. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.54.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.06). TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 10.39%. On average, research analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

TriCo Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

