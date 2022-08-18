TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

TriMas Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TRS opened at $29.98 on Tuesday. TriMas has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $38.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. TriMas had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $237.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that TriMas will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at TriMas

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriMas

In other TriMas news, insider John Philip Schaefer sold 6,800 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $203,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,612.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in TriMas by 371.5% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TriMas in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in TriMas by 182.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in TriMas by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriMas during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; custom injection molded components and devices; various injection molded products; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, Omega, and Rapak brands.

