Truadvice LLC Acquires 2,748 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Truadvice LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the quarter. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COMT. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 4,248.4% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $70,000.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Performance

COMT traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.72. The stock had a trading volume of 520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,609. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $28.85 and a 12 month high of $46.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.20.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.