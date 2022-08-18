Truadvice LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Truadvice LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VB. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,038,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,884,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,033 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13,709.8% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 617,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 612,689 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,035,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,122,000 after purchasing an additional 282,632 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1,628.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 239,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,099,000 after purchasing an additional 225,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,294,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $204.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,359. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $169.62 and a 1 year high of $241.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $185.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.11.
