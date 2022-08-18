Truadvice LLC Has $1.23 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Truadvice LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,364 shares during the quarter. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 41,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548 shares during the last quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 47.9% during the first quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 69,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 22,589 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,073,000 after purchasing an additional 12,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 21,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

SPEM traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.19. 122,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,215,728. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.01 and a 1-year high of $44.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.84.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.