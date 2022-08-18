Truadvice LLC Makes New $332,000 Investment in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Truadvice LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 950.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 30.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DIA stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $340.12. 87,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,889,420. The company’s 50 day moving average is $317.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.84. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $296.39 and a 1 year high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

