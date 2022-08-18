Truadvice LLC Makes New Investment in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Truadvice LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 4.5% in the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 9.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 9,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in DTE Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $80,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,965.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $80,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,965.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert A. Richard sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total value of $377,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,574.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock worth $692,701 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DTE Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

DTE Energy stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $135.79. The stock had a trading volume of 10,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,356. The company has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.60. DTE Energy has a one year low of $108.22 and a one year high of $140.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 4.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 90.31%.

About DTE Energy

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.