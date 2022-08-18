Truadvice LLC Purchases 385 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Truadvice LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Truadvice LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 58.3% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VUG stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $263.81. The company had a trading volume of 18,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,428. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $213.19 and a 12 month high of $328.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.82.

Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

