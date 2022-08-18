Truadvice LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMM)

Truadvice LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Separately, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 281,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 20,911 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF alerts:

Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:PSMM traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $14.41. 19,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.90 and a 200-day moving average of $14.43. Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $12.57 and a twelve month high of $14.45.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.