Truadvice LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMM)

Truadvice LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.
Separately, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 281,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 20,911 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BATS:PSMM traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $14.41. 19,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.90 and a 200-day moving average of $14.43. Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $12.57 and a twelve month high of $14.45.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (PSMM)
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
- Why Blue-Chip Tech Like Cisco Systems Is Rebounding
- Why Micron Stock Could Be About To Breakout
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.