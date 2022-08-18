Truadvice LLC Purchases Shares of 155,495 Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Truadvice LLC purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 155,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,291,000. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of Truadvice LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Truadvice LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XYLD. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 673.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XYLD remained flat at $44.04 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,014. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $41.79 and a one year high of $51.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.29 and a 200 day moving average of $46.07.

