Truadvice LLC Sells 603 Shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

Truadvice LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Truadvice LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 766,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,005,000 after purchasing an additional 103,946 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 489,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,140,000 after purchasing an additional 38,981 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 322,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 261,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,818,000 after acquiring an additional 9,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after acquiring an additional 35,228 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF alerts:

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA XLSR traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.61. The company had a trading volume of 40,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,067. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.97. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a twelve month low of $36.81 and a twelve month high of $48.52.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.