TrueFeedBack Market Capitalization Tops $1.34 Million (TFBX)

TrueFeedBack (TFBX) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. One TrueFeedBack coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TrueFeedBack has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. TrueFeedBack has a total market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $163,675.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TrueFeedBack Profile

TFBX is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. TrueFeedBack’s official website is www.truefeedbackchain.com. The official message board for TrueFeedBack is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain. TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain.

Buying and Selling TrueFeedBack

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

