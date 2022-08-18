TrueFi (TRU) Price Hits $0.0698 on Exchanges

TrueFi (TRU) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 18th. One TrueFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0698 or 0.00000305 BTC on exchanges. TrueFi has a total market cap of $38.31 million and approximately $2.93 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TrueFi has traded 20.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004366 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22,888.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004426 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003642 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002234 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00127821 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00032882 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00070680 BTC.

TrueFi (TRU) is a coin. It launched on June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,441,129,427 coins and its circulating supply is 548,956,194 coins. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079.

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

