Truist Financial Trims EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Target Price to $175.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $182.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

EOG has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $151.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna upped their price target on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. TD Securities upgraded EOG Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James upgraded EOG Resources from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $141.79.

EOG Resources Stock Up 1.1 %

EOG opened at $113.69 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.13. EOG Resources has a twelve month low of $62.81 and a twelve month high of $147.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $66.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.61.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($1.51). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 15.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total value of $267,843.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 66,980 shares in the company, valued at $9,417,388. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total value of $267,843.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 66,980 shares in the company, valued at $9,417,388. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,395 shares of company stock worth $883,134 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EOG Resources

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,391,572 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,246,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,224 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,646,390 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,561,649,000 after purchasing an additional 528,077 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,748,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,381,518,000 after acquiring an additional 502,626 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,417,102 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,553,563,000 after acquiring an additional 491,880 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 22.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,286,986 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,019,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

