Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) Shares Up 3.7%

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.01 and last traded at $1.01. 82,467 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 99,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.86.

Get Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. alerts:

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0161 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Company Profile

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. provides various banking products and services. It offers current, savings, time and term deposit, ELMA, structured deposit, and gold accounts; and general purpose, auto, revolving, house, discount, SME project, installment, working capital, foreign currency, mortgage, and other loans, as well as spot TL and foreign currency, letters of guarantee and reference, and overdraft accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.