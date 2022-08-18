Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Bought by McCollum Christoferson Group LLC

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,741 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $7,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

TYL stock opened at $404.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.07 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $358.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $390.16. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $300.85 and a twelve month high of $557.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $468.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.50 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 10.26%. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

TYL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $575.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Tyler Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $425.00 to $435.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $408.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $2,182,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,965,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.