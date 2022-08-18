U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 130,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $768,650,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,110,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,573,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,651 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,616,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,370,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,050 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,668,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,039,000 after buying an additional 1,299,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,720,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:USB opened at $49.03 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $43.74 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler set a $50.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.47.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.