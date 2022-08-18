Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) CFO Sells $49,687.55 in Stock

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 3,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $49,687.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,294,819 shares in the company, valued at $19,176,269.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Udemy Price Performance

Shares of UDMY stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.13. The stock had a trading volume of 7,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,131. Udemy, Inc. has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $32.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Udemy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Udemy in the second quarter worth about $239,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Udemy in the second quarter worth about $637,000. Parkwood LLC bought a new stake in shares of Udemy in the second quarter worth about $524,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Udemy by 70.7% in the second quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 6,503,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Udemy by 330.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,082,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,055,000 after purchasing an additional 831,108 shares during the last quarter. 66.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Udemy Company Profile

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UDMY. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Udemy from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Udemy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Udemy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Udemy from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Udemy from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

