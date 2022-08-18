UniDex One Day Volume Reaches $64,517.00 (UNIDX)

UniDex (UNIDX) traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One UniDex coin can currently be bought for about $1.44 or 0.00006191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UniDex has a total market cap of $4.97 million and approximately $64,517.00 worth of UniDex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, UniDex has traded up 53.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004294 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.75 or 0.00724533 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

UniDex Coin Profile

UniDex launched on October 29th, 2020. UniDex’s official Twitter account is @UniDexFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UniDex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex allows traders in the DeFi ecosystem to take part in leverage trading on top of uniswap in a decentralized manner. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniDex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniDex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniDex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

