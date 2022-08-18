Unifi Protocol DAO Reaches Market Cap of $51.35 Million (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market capitalization of $51.35 million and $26.07 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $11.37 or 0.00048646 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00108162 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00021768 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001466 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.31 or 0.00245156 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00032265 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008848 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000291 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 8,629,042 coins and its circulating supply is 4,515,405 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol. The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Unifi Protocol DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifi Protocol DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

