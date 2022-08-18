Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) is Front Barnett Associates LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Front Barnett Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,296 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises 3.5% of Front Barnett Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $35,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Union Pacific by 134.2% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 62,421 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,726,000 after purchasing an additional 35,764 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,088,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 654 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $240.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,345,665. The business’s fifty day moving average is $217.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.48. The stock has a market cap of $150.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $195.68 and a 1 year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.93. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna lowered Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.36.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

