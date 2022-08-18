Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.17

Shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.17 and last traded at $10.18, with a volume of 7604 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.

UIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Unisys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Unisys from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

The company has a market cap of $693.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Unisys by 83.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unisys during the second quarter worth $61,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Unisys during the second quarter worth $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Unisys by 76.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Unisys by 152.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud and Infrastructure Solutions (C&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments. The DWS segment provides solutions that transform digital workplaces securely and create exceptional end-user experiences.

