Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.17

Shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.17 and last traded at $10.18, with a volume of 7604 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
UIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Unisys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Unisys from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.
Unisys Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $693.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.78.
Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud and Infrastructure Solutions (C&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments. The DWS segment provides solutions that transform digital workplaces securely and create exceptional end-user experiences.
