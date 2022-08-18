United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stake Boosted by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.7 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.82.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $204.98 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.34 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The firm has a market cap of $178.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $185.96 and a 200-day moving average of $194.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.84%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

