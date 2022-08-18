United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) CEO Timothy W. Byrne Sells 3,034 Shares

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating) CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 3,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.11, for a total transaction of $331,039.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,719,123.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

United States Lime & Minerals Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of USLM stock opened at $103.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.22 and a 200-day moving average of $113.22. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.15 and a 12-month high of $150.00. The firm has a market cap of $586.73 million, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.69.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.49 million for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 13.36%.

United States Lime & Minerals Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.01%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of USLM. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals during the first quarter worth $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 150.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 82.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 57.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; steel producers; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry and cattle feed producers.

