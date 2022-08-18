Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.70-$0.80 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $145.00 million-$155.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $159.83 million.

Universal Electronics Price Performance

Universal Electronics stock opened at $24.04 on Thursday. Universal Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $23.29 and a fifty-two week high of $53.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.15.

Get Universal Electronics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UEIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Universal Electronics in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Universal Electronics from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Universal Electronics from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Universal Electronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Universal Electronics by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics in the second quarter valued at about $307,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 16.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Universal Electronics by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Electronics by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.