Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.70-$0.80 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $145.00 million-$155.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $159.83 million.
Universal Electronics stock opened at $24.04 on Thursday. Universal Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $23.29 and a fifty-two week high of $53.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.15.
UEIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Universal Electronics in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Universal Electronics from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Universal Electronics from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Universal Electronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.
Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.
