Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $21.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.92% from the company’s current price.

UNM has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Unum Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.11.

Unum Group stock opened at $39.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.27. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,847,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group during the second quarter worth $32,256,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Unum Group by 140.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,485,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,507,000 after acquiring an additional 868,359 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,204,000 after acquiring an additional 836,407 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 8,319.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 831,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,275,000 after purchasing an additional 821,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

