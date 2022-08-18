UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

UP Global Sourcing Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of UPGS opened at GBX 128 ($1.55) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.21. UP Global Sourcing has a 12-month low of GBX 105.04 ($1.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 230 ($2.78). The firm has a market capitalization of £114.32 million and a PE ratio of 1,300.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 116.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 136.46.

Get UP Global Sourcing alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Chris Dent purchased 17,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of £22,584.90 ($27,289.63).

About UP Global Sourcing

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded household products worldwide. The company offers laundry, floor care, and heating and cooling products under the Beldray brand; kitchenware products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; laundry and floorcare products under the Kleeneze brand; kitchen electrical products under the Petra brand; and kitchenware products under the Progress brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UP Global Sourcing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Global Sourcing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.